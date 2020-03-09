Delhi Cops Detain Tahir Hussain's Brother Shah Alam In Connection With IB Officer's Murder

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's brother Shah Alam has been detained by the Delhi police on Monday after his name cropped up in the investigation of martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma's murder case. The Crime Branch has revealed that Shah Alam was found at the crime scene during the murder of the IB Officer which made him one of the prime suspects in the investigation.

The Crime Branch had previously summoned him to join the investigation but he had not come forward, after which they were on his trail. They had also been conducting raids at various locations to nab the now-suspended AAP Councillor who was on the run. Sources have said that he had allegedly used a pistol during the riots, which was seized by the police. This would be cited as the primary evidence in the chargesheet. There was also a video which emerged which allegedly showed Shah Alam firing that pistol.

On Thursday, Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police in the case of the murder of Ankit Sharma during the violence in north-east Delhi last week. Hussain was remanded to 7-day police custody on Friday. The Karkardooma Court court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused's side.

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link

On February 26, the family of martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma had alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer, adding that Hussain had housed multiple rioters at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought by Hussain. Delhi Police had later conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory and confirmed the presence of petrol bombs and stones.

