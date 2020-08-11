What Probe Is Maharashtra Doing Without FIR?: Bihar Claims Political Pressure Over Sushant

As the hearing on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of Sushant case from Patna to Mumbai underway in the Supreme Court, Bihar's counsel has made massive revelations. In his argument in the top court, Bihar's counsel Maninder Singh has alleged that there is political pressure on the Mumbai police to not investigate this case and added that Mumbai police did not give the postmortem report to the Bihar's investigating officers. He stated that no “pending proceedings” can be claimed by Mumbai police after they have submitted the postmortem report.

Calling the investigation by Mumbai Police a facade, Singh said that if anyone is examined after the cause of death is revealed then an FIR ought to be registered, hence the FIR in Patna is the only FIR in the case. He asked how did Mumbai Police examined 56 people even without an FIR and after postmortem report was out. It is to be noted here that Mumbai Police had in its post mortem report claimed that there is 'no foul play' and Sushant died of 'asphyxia caused due to hanging.'

Earlier, Maharashtra counsel said that there was a delay in filing the FIR and cited that Rhea 'was in love with Sushant but id being trolled now.' Moreover, Maharashtra counsel Shyam Divan alleged that Sushant's father disliked Rhea and reiterated old claim that Bihar has no jurisdiction in the case.

Responding to the aforementioned argument, Maninder Singh said that he relies on Supreme Court precedents to establish that the Bihar police have the jurisdiction in the case and proclaimed that there was no delay in filing FIR, adding that there was complete refusal on part of Mumbai police to cooperate. He also raised the issue of forcible quarantine of Bihar IPS officer.

SC hearing underway

The SC is hearing Rhea's petition seeking transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai. SC had in its previous hearing pulled the Maharashtra government for ill-treating Bihar officers who came to investigate the matter. It had directed Mumbai Police to submit its findings within three days. The Mumbai Police submitted the findings in a sealed cover and has reportedly accused Sushant's father of being 'tainted with afterthoughts'. Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at the apex court.

Rhea's affidavit

Moreover, Rhea has filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court on Monday. She said that the issue is 'blown out of proportion' and extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights is caused due to 'constant sensationalization of this case.' However, she said that she has no objection if this Court refers the matter to CBI but added 'even if the CBI investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the Courts at Mumbai and not at Patna.'

