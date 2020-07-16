Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: HSC Result 2020 Declared Online On 'mahresult.nic.in'

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results today. The examination controller department has announced the results for the Class 12th students. To find out how one has performed in the 2019-2020 exams, students can log in to the website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. Students will need the hall ticket or the admit cards while they log in. Once the student logs in, they might require seat number and mother’s name to finish the login process for Maharashtra HSC result 2020.

HSC result 2020 12th result 2020 overview

Maharastra results 2020 was for the science, arts and commerce streams. In Maharashtra HSC results, Girls have performed better than boys. Last year, over 92.60% of science students successfully cleared the HSC result. This was followed by the commerce stream that had the passing percentage of 88.28%. On the other hand, in 2019, the arts stream had a passing percentage of 76.45%. Originally the results were supposed to be out by 11 am but due to unavoidable circumstances, the results was out by 1 pm today that is July 16. However, the district-wise percentage was released by 11 am.

Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 through several mediums

Students can check the results through text messages also. Any registered student can send the seat no and get a result text back. For this, you will have to write MH plus the exam name and seat number. Send it to the number 57766. Students can also check the results through the DigiLocker app. For the same students have to use their unique registration ID received from the school. Login using the ID to access the Maharashtra HSC result 2020.

HSC result 2020 result getaway

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for HSC Result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Maharastra results 2020 homepage. You will see Maharashtra 12th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result Click enter and it will lead to the HSC result 2020. Check for the name and marks of class 12th result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

HSC result 2020 details to know

For Maharastra results 2020, over 13 lakh students were waiting. The HSC examinations were scheduled between the months of March 7 and April first week. However, the coronavirus pandemic situation led to the cancellation of pending exams. Lakhs of students were marked on the average assessment formula. On the other hand, 17 lakh students were registered for the SSC exams. All the pending examinations of the students were cancelled as it posed as a high risk to the students. The state made a call to announce the results in July after the HRD Ministry ordered the states to announce all pending results in the month of July.

