Pulwama Attack: NIA Set To File Chargesheet On Tuesday, Pakistan-backed Terrorists Named

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file its chargesheet in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 jawans of paramilitary forces in a Jammu court on Tuesday. Sources say that top conspirators from the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad have been named in the chargesheet.

According to NIA, Pakistan used Adil Ahmad Dar, a local resident who rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, as a suicide bomber to project the attack as a result of a home-grown militancy against “India’s occupation of Kashmir”.

UN-designated global terrorist and JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar and his younger brother, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, have been named as primary accused in the charge sheet, sources said. Seven alleged JeM operatives arrested from Kashmir since February — Mohammad Abbas Rather, Tariq Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, Shakir Bashir Magrey, Waiz-ul-Islam, Insha Jan, and Bilal Ahmed Kuchey — have also been named for actively playing a part in the attack.

At around 3 pm on February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist drove an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. This resulted in the killing of 40 CRPF personnel. As per reports, around 80 kg of explosives were used for the attack. India responded decisively in the early hours of February 26 when Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed Pakistan's terror camp in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

India slams Pakistan at UNSC

On 7 August, India registered its strongest condemnation at a High-Level Open Debate of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India urged the UN to enhance its coordination with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing. Listing Pakistan's role in 1993 Mumbai blasts, India said that it has been a victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border.

Pakistan remains in FATF Greylist

On June 25, the global terror financing watchdog, FATF decided to keep Pakistan in the "Grey List". The FATF officials said that the decision was taken in the third and final plenary of the Task Force as the body observed that Pakistan has failed to check the flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM — both of which are responsible for terror attacks in India.

