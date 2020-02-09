Punjab Police Register FIR Against The Producers Of Movie "Shooter" After CM Orders Ban

Hours after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a ban on the movie `Shooter’, which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, Punjab Police on Sunday afternoon registered a case against producer/promoter KV Singh Dhillon and others for allegedly promoting violence, heinous crimes, gangsterism, drugs extortion, threats and criminal intimidation.

Cases have been registered u/s 153, 153A, 153B, 160, 107, 505 IPC, at SSOC Mohali, as per FIR No 3 dated 9.2.20, said a police spokesperson. The FIR said the movie `Shooter’ is likely to instigate youngsters to take up arms and disturb peace and harmony.

The FIR came after the Chief Minister directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to look into the possible action that could be initiated against KV Singh Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing, back in 2019, that he would shelve the movie, originally titled `Sukha Khalwan.’ The DGP had also been asked to look into the role of the promoters, directors and actors of the movie.

Punjab Govt will not allow any movies that promote crime

According to an official spokesperson, Captain Amarinder has made it clear that his government will not allow any movies, songs etc that seek to promote crime, violence, drugs and gangsterism or crime in the state, which had flourished during the Akali regime, under the patronage of SAD leaders. Any such productions/compositions would be dealt with severely in the future too, warned the Chief Minister.

The Captain Amarinder led government has come a long way in the past three years to restore the state’s law and order, which had hit a new low under the previous SAD-BJP regime, pointed out the spokesperson, adding that the Chief Minister had directed the police to ensure that nothing is allowed to disturb Punjab’s peace and communal harmony.

The DGP disclosed that the matter of banning this controversial movie in Punjab had been discussed at a meeting with the Chief Minister on Friday, alongwith a proposal from ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar, recommending a ban on the movie, whose trailer, released on January 18, suggested that the film was highly radical and radical.

In view of the expected repercussions of the movie on the youth and apprehensions of disturbance of public order, “it would be appropriate if the release and screening of the movie be banned in the state of Punjab,” the ADGP had further stated, in a letter to Addl Chief Secretary to Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs & Justice.

The Producer had earlier given his commitment after the Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying gangster Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as “sharpshooter” and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, while he was being brought back to Patiala Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.

In his letter, Dhillon had written to SSP Mohali that “since you are of the opinion that the content of the film may hurt law and order situation, I am discontinuing the film project.” But instead of abandoning the project, the producers evidently went ahead with the film, which was now scheduled for release on February 21 under the new title with a new name for its leading protagonist, according to the DGP.

The decision to ban the movie comes less than 10 days after the Mansa Police registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moose Wala) and Mankirat Aulakh for propagating violence and crime through a video clip uploaded on social media.

It may be recalled that the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Civil Writ Petition 6213/2016 had already directed the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory, Chandigarh to ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, drugs and violence in any song even in the live shows. The Court further directed that District Magistrates/SSPs of each district would be personally responsible for strict compliance of these directions.

