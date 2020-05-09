Hizbul Mujahideen-narco Terrorism Link: Punjab Terror-funding Module Busted; 2 Arrested

In another major success, the Punjab Police on Saturday morning arrested two people in connection to the cross border narco-terrorism link of Riyaz Naikoo, slain commander of the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Official sources said on the basis of specific intelligence generated by NIA, the prime accused Ranjit Singh (also known as Rana or Cheeta) was arrested along with his father Harbhajan Singh and brother Gagandeep Singh in a joint operation by NIA, Punjab Police and Haryana Police.

Earlier on Friday, two more Hizbul-linked individualized been arrested, from Punjab's Gurdaspur, as per sources. These two individuals allegedly used to deliver money packets for the organisation. During the investigation, the duo revealed that the money delivered to Hilal Ahmad Wagay was given by Iqbal Singh (Shera) and Ranjit Singh, both charge-sheeted absconders in an NIA case related to the seizure of 532 kg heroin from the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari international border last year.

As per sources, the investigation established that the seized consignment was part of five consignments of drugs, out of which four have been successfully smuggled into India. The investigation further revealed that Pakistan-based entities are smuggling narcotics into the Indian territory by hiding it in sacks of rock salt imported from Pakistan.

The first charge sheet in the case was submitted by NIA last year on December 27 in a special court at Mohali against 15 accused, including Ranjit and four companies.

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander eliminated

On Wednesday, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was gunned down in a joint operation of the Jammu-Kashmir police and Indian Army on Wednesday, as per J&K police. In the operation which began early in the day, two terrorists have been eliminated at J&K's Beighpora area in Awantipur district. The elimination of Naikoo - who is a native of Beighpora - was the successor of terrorist Zakir Musa was involved in killings and attacks on the security forces.

Sources state that the joint team of J&K police and Army had been conducting a search operation for the past two days, after receiving credible inputs that terrorists were present in the village. J&K police confirmed that the team came in contact with 2 terrorists as they were hiding in their uncle's house in Awantipur. After gunbattle of almost 8 hours, the forces eliminated the terrorists. In a separate operation in J&K's Pampore district, two more terrorists were killed by Indian forces.

