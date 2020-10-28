Rajnath Singh at Army Commanders’ Conference: 'Ministry is committed to facilitate Army'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Ministry 'will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms' of the Indian Army while speaking at the Army Commanders' Conference. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said that the Ministry of Defence is 'committed to facilitate Army on road to reforms'. Praising the Armed Forces, the Defence Minister said that he is 'extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment'.

"The Indian Army has been successful in addressing several challenges to the security and sovereignty of this country since Independence. Be it the problem of terrorism, insurgency or any external attack, the Army has played a significant role in neutralising those threats," said Rajnath Singh during his address at the Army Commanders’ Conference.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh's address at the four-day-long Army Commanders’ Conference was scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 but was postponed. As per the new schedule, Singh's address was planned for October 28, the second day of the conference, at 12 PM.

Army Commanders’ Conference

On Monday, the deliberations were held on concerns related to human resource management, and the conference was addressed by CDS General Bipin Rawat and all three service chiefs General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Admiral Karambir Singh, and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauri.

For the second day of the conference, top army commanders are likely to carry out a comprehensive review of India’s combat readiness in the eastern Ladakh region including other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the border standoff with China.

Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event to deliberate on crucial policy decisions, that is being held from Monday, October 26 to Thursday, October 29. The conference is attended by the Senior Officers of the Army, including the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Army Commanders and Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ.

(With inputs from ANI)