Rakul Preet Singh Confesses; Tells NCB Rhea Chakraborty Would Get Drugs Sent To Her House

In a massive revelation to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), actor Rakul Preet Singh claimed that the drugs recovered from her residence belong to Rhea Chakraborty. During her interrogation with the NCB, the actor claimed that Rhea would get drugs delivered at her residence, adding that the stash recovered from her home was not hers, sources said.

Rakul has also accepted chats between her and Rhea over drugs, as per sources. When NCB officials showed her the chats, wherein in the duo was discussing drugs and Rhea was seen asking for banned narcotics, Rakul agreed to the authenticity of the chat.

NCB slams Rakul Preet Singh over false claims

Yesterday, the NCB raided Rakul Preet Singh's house where the actor was issued a second summon by the agency. On Thursday, Rakul had failed to show up at the NCB's office claiming that she had 'not received any summons by the body. Busting her claims, NCB's officer KPS Malhotra called out the actor, accusing her of trying to 'mislead' the agency through her 'excuses.' The agency also threatened to serve a non-bailable warrant to her, if she keeps coming up with excuses.

"Her summons was issued and she was contacted through various platforms including the phone where she was not available. There has been no response so far from her," said KPS Malhotra to Republic TV.

Shortly after this, Rakul Preet came around, accepting that her summon was true with her and that she would now join the probe a day later, on Friday.

Top Bollywood stars NCB-bound; Rhea in jail

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have arrived in Mumbai from Goa before their summons by the NCB. Both were there for separate reasons and arrived in Mumbai separately with their respective families. Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim, whereas Ranveer Singh emerged with Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's summons are set for Saturday.

Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, is lodged in Byculla jail following her arrest by NCB and subsequent to that, being sent to judicial custody till October 6. She has moved the Bombay High Court, and in her petition, Rhea claims innocence in the drug case for which she has been arrested and stated that she "has not committed any crime whatsoever". This comes after Rhea Chakraborty had cracked before the NCB's questioning after earlier claiming that she had never used drugs, and doubling back on her submission from even before that wherein she had allegedly admitted to drug peddling charges. Rakul Preet's confession to NCB is unlikely to help her case.

