Delhi 'rave Party' Busted; 40 Party-goers Held By Police From A Bar Amid Covid Lockdown

The Delhi police have yet again held as many as 40 persons, including 15 girls and 25 boys, for allegedly throwing a 'rave party'. The owner of the bar in question has also been held by the police.

According to the police, this rave party was held at Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The police said that due to the ongoing Pandemic of Covid-19, there is a ban on all kinds of gathering. The bars have not been given permission to hold any such event and organising a rave party is punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

"We have arrested 40 lockdown violators. One of them is a bar owner of Paschim Vihar area. Police have recovered whiskey, beer and hookahs from the spot. A case under relevant sections has been lodged with PS Paschim Vihar East," said DCP Outer, A Kaon.

According to the police, on Sunday they got a tip-off regarding the rave party. A police team was formed to conduct a raid. When police reached in front of Cross Road Café, they heard a lot of noise.

The police team then went inside to check whether they had got the correct information or not. The police found that the owner of the bar was serving whiskey, beer and hookah to the attendees. There were around 40 persons including 15 girls and 25 boys who were inside said cafe.

The police team seized all the drinks and hookahs from the spot. The police then lodged an FIR under sections of Excise act and arrested the bar owner. The 40 persons who were attending the rave party were booked under section 188 of the IPC for lockdown violation.

Further probe in the matter is on.

