Rhea Chakraborty's Custody Extended Till October 20 With Others Arrested In NCB Drug Probe

In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle into the late actor's death has arrested at least 20 people so far and has summoned various Bollywood celebrities.

'All arrested are connected with each other'

Last month, the Narcotic Control Bureau while opposing bail pleas filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Bollywood drug case told the Bombay High Court that all persons arrested till now are connected to each other and it is a syndicate. "All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There was a regular link and purchasing. Therefore, the court will have to consider the case as a whole, not one accused from another," the NCB said in the court.

The NCB was represented before the High Court by ASG Anil Singh who argued in detail before the HC concluded the arguments of all lawyers of the accused and reserved the matter for orders. Before the ASG pointed out the complicity of all the accused in this case and opposed the bail for each accused, all the five accused were represented by their lawyers before the Bombay High Court.

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty were represented by Advocate Satish Maneshinde, Samuel Miranda was represented by Advocate Subodh Desai, Advocate Tarak Sayyad appeared for Abdel Basit Parihar and for Dipesh Sawant Advocate Rajesh Rathod put his arguments. Earlier on September 11, the court had rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused and they may destroy the evidence in the matter.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Neighbour exposes Rhea-Sushant 'June 13 meeting'

In a fresh development, after a BJP leader and a Karni Sena member both sensationally claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had met Sushant Singh Rajput a day before he died, contrary to the narrative that Rhea left the late actor's house on June 8 and blocked him, Republic Media Network brings out another explosive testimony of a person claiming that Rhea and Sushant had indeed met on the evening of June 13.

Republic TV's Senior Correspondent Yesha Kotak spoke to Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour who claimed that she was informed by an eyewitness who does not want to reveal his/her identity that both Sushant and Rhea were seen together on June 13 and this "information has been passed on to the CBI". Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour said that the witness saw Sushant and Rhea on the evening of June 13th when "Sushant dropped her off around 6-6:30 pm." and "Sushant was driving alone and there was no driver."

"The person told me this in June itself before any of this had gone to CBI or even before Rhea had said anything. The person had said, 'Oh! he passed away, I had just seen him drop her off on 13th evening.' Nothing was known at that time that what else will come up. I have not seen anything and Yes, I am Rhea's neighbour."

(With agency inputs)