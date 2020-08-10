CBI Must Grill Doctors Who performed Sushant's Autopsy: Swamy Cites 'twisted Feet' Analogy

Shedding light over a new aspect in the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has urged the CBI to question the doctors of RC Cooper Municipal Hospital who did the autopsy of the late actor. Swamy claimed that according to the ambulance staff that carried Sushant's body to the hospital, his 'feet was twisted as if it was broken'.

Reiterating his suspicion over the death case which was ruled as suicide by the Mumbai Police, advocate Ishkaran Bhandari tweeted, "Hanging does not bend the legs of a person."

CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR’s body to the hospital, SSR’s feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 10, 2020

Hanging does not Bend the legs 🦵 of a person. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 10, 2020

CBI takes over case

On August 6, CBI registered a case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after Centre approved the Bihar government's proposal. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

The case will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre. On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation got in touch with the Bihar Police to collect all the details from their investigation in the matter. Meanwhile, the ED has also registered a PMLA case in the matter.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

