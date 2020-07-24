CM Gehlot Insists Governor Convene Assembly Session On July 27; Guv Seeking Legal Opinion

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has insisted Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the assembly session on July 27, according to sources at Rajasthan Governor's office. This comes after the chief minister alleged that the governor is purposely not allowing the assembly session to prove majority and acting on the instructions of the Centre.

Sources stated that the governor, surprised by the allegations, is seeking legal opinion on the chief minister's demand for an assembly session after a conversation with the CM over the issue.

While making the allegations, the chief minister also issued a threat to the governor, saying that if the governor doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident.

Gehlot said, "We all are heading towards Raj Bhavan, we will make a request to the Governor. It is Governor's constitutional position. Please listen to your conscience and then make a decision without any external pressure. If not, it is possible the people of the state will come out to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then it is not our responsibility."

Responding to the CM's comment of Raj Bhavan gherao, the governor opined that Gehlot being the CM is responsible for the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court maintained the status quo on the disqualification notice, giving relief to former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. This means no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The Ministry of Law and Justice has been impleaded in the case and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent the Centre in the court.

On Tuesday, a two-judge bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta reserved the order on the plea filed by Pilot and his supporting Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. The disqualification notice was challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. While the petitioners were represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, Congress RS MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the Speaker.

