Renowned Stylist Sapna Bhavnani To File Complaint Against Man Who Sexually Abused Her

A day after actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, celebrity hairstylist and producer/director Sapna Bhavnani on Sunday said that she is "ready" to file an official complaint against a man who has "physically, mentally and sexually" abused her. She also said that she recieved threats and was asked to remain silent. In a swift response, NCW chief Rekha Sharma asked her to send her a detailed complaint or file a complaint online.

'I forgot I had a voice'

Taking to Twitter, Bhavnani said, "Early morning in Kashmir and #MeToo is trending." Continuing further, she tagged National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma and said, "I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with."

Early morning in #Kashmir and #MeToo is trending. @sharmarekha I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with @NCWIndia #Metooindia — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 20, 2020

You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in or Go to https://t.co/f8odBu7aZZ and file online complaint. https://t.co/fl3l3VbcnR — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 20, 2020

After thanking Rekha Sharma, Sapna Bhavnani said that she has been "so silent" with her own story that she forgot she had a voice.

Thank you m’aam. I’ve been so silent with my own story that I forgot I had a voice. https://t.co/xegsqo4aqU — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 20, 2020

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence

Breaking his silence on allegations of sexual assault of actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rejected all the accusations saying they are "baseless". In a tweet in Hindi, Kashyap said, "Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless."

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Payal Ghosh said she has spoken to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police and requested protection from the Centre and state governments as well. "They have advised me to lodge a complaint. The National Women's Commission has also asked me to file a complaint," she said. "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

In an interview with news channel ABN Telugu, the actor recounted the incident claiming that Kashyap allegedly told her that 'she should not think of denying a big star like him', as it would allegedly 'benefit her in the future'. She also alleged that Kashyap had threatened her to stay quiet about the incident, reminding her of 'acid attacks' on women.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has also written back to Payal Ghosh, asking her to formally send a complaint to her, so that it can be taken up.

