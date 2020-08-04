Why Did Rhea Attend Sushant's Appointments With Therapist, Questions Brother-in-law

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's case saw new updates as his brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti wrote a lengthy blog post aginst the late actor's therapist. The latter had made allegations such as Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and Rhea Chakraborty was his 'biggest support'. Here's what he mentioned in his blog.

Sushant's brother-in-law questions Rhea's presence during therapy sessions

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti pointed out in his blog post saying, "Disclosing mental health information by a psychotherapist/psychologist is not only unethical but also illegal (except for certain circumstances which don’t apply here). I leave it to my father-in-law to press charges on this matter". According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty used to accompany Sushant to his therapy sessions.

Also Read: Full Interview: Ankita Lokhande Speaks To Arnab Goswami About Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Further, in the blog, Vishal Kirti said, "The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century."

Vishal also added that Rhea's presence during the session might mean that she wanted to keep "tabs on Sushant’s conversations with the psychotherapist and keeping evidence of mental health issues so that it can be used later for blackmail or to justify the firm control on his resources". He explained that if Sushant was "gaslighted" and "blackmailed" by Rhea then he had no privacy to discuss it.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence On Rhea Chakraborty, Speaks About Sushant To Arnab

Lastly, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law claimed that "based on the evidence in the public domain so far and the claims in the FIR, Rhea is the prime suspect in this case. It will indeed be a shocking surprise to the entire nation if it is found in the court of law that she was a loving partner and not an opportunist who eliminated most of Sushant’s ties with his family and friends". He had also added a disclaimer at the beginning of his post saying this was his individual opinion.

Also Read: Nitish Govt Will Aid Sushant's Father In Seeking CBI Probe In Death Case: Bihar Minister

Sushant Singh Rajput's case update

Sushant's brother-in-law also questioned the late actor's therapist's claim that he was suffering from bipolar disorder. According to Vishal, such a 'life-changing' claim was made within two months of diagnosis which seemed suspicious on her part. He had also pointed out that looking at all the records, it becomes clear that it was Rhe Chakraborty who sought treatment for Sushant's mental health rather than Sushant himself. In fact, Vishal said that before October-November 2019, no one else had ever complained about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health.

Also Read: Sushant's Brother-in-law Scorches Therapist's 'convenient' Bipolar claim; Opines On Rhea

Also Read: Maha CM Uddhav Breaks Silence On Criticism Against Mumbai Police In Sushant's Death Probe

Also Read: Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Transfer Petition Will Be Heard By SC On Aug 5

Image credit: Vishal Kirti blog, Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.