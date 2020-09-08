Shiv Sena Wants FIR Against Kangana Ranaut Under Sedition Charges For 'Mumbai-PoK' Remark

A day ahead of actor Kangana Ranaut's return to Mumbai, Shiv Sena's IT cell has filed a complaint against her seeking an FIR under 'charges of sedition' for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ruling party Shiv Sena's IT cell has filed a complaint in Shrinagar Police station in Maharashtra's Thane. Ranaut stoked a controversy after comparing Mumbai to 'PoK' and 'Taliban', in a rebuttal to Sena's 'open threat' to her as she questioned the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against her under 'charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai'. pic.twitter.com/wiiFkWBIFm — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

This comes after the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker directed state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to submit a report on Kangana's alleged insult to Mumbai within 24 hours. This action was taken on the basis of a representation submitted by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Sarnaik had earlier threatened Ranaut of violence by the Sena women's wing and wanted sedition charges to be slapped against her. The controversy exploded as Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut used a cuss word against the Manikarnika actor. The latter has been granted Y-grade security by the Centre.

Sena vs Kangana

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He told the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

As the controversy spilt over, Raut on Saturday night used abusive and derogatory language against Kangana, and is facing outrage. NCW has also stepped in and NCW chief Rekha Sharma has demanded protection for the actor.

While several Sena leaders have used derogatory remarks against Kangana, Bollywood celebs have come out praising Mumbai Police and have said that Mumbai is the safest. Several others have supported Kangana and slammed Shiv Sena for curbing the actor's freedom of expression. Kangana who is currently in Himachal Pradesh has announced that she will return to Mumbai on September 9.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana then said that she has decided to return as many people are threatening her to not come back to Mumbai. Kangana is currently at her hometown Manali and issued an open challenge saying 'himmat hai toh rok le' adding that she will also share the exact time of her arrival at Mumbai Airport. Kangana has in the past two months slammed Mumbai Police for their sham investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case and has shared explosive details on Bollywood's drug nexus in her interview to Republic TV.