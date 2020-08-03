Subramanian Swamy Writes To Speaker After Sonia Gandhi Adds Cambridge Course To LS Profile

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Saturday filed a complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing Congress President Sonia Gandhi of again adding the Cambridge University course claim in her educational qualifications in Lok Sabha’s 'Who is Who' profile.

'Some habits die hard!'

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Dr Swamy said, "Some habits die hard. I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee."

Some habits die hard !TDK again bluffs on her educational qualification in the Lok Sabha Who’s Who !!! I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee ! pic.twitter.com/1nHVrq1V8d — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020

In his letter, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “I am enclosing with this letter a copy of Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s Bio profile for the 17th Lok Sabha “Who’s Who” publication of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Therein once again, Ms Sonia Gandhi has falsely stated that in 1965 she had obtained a certificate in the English Language from the University of Cambridge."

READ | Subramanian Swamy claims stunning reason why Mumbai Police hasn't filed Sushant case FIR

“More than 20 years ago, I had approached the Supreme Court on the falsity of this claim, and the matter was heard fully by the then Chief Justice Bench headed by Justice Balakrishnan. It was urged that she will not repeat submitting this false information again and that hence I should be “large-hearted” to permit disposing of the case without seeking punishment for a blatant lie. On this ground I agreed the case be so disposed of,” said the BJP leader in his letter to the Speaker.

READ | Subramanian Swamy slams Sushant's alleged therapist's disclosure; concurs with his family

He requested the Speaker to compare Sonia Gandhi’s earlier filings in the “Who’s Who” for the 15th and the 16th Lok Sabha to find the difference. Dr Swamy further requested the matter to be referred to the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha and said he would be happy to present evidence “so that she may be punished for this deliberate and repeated blatant falsehood about her academic qualifications”.

READ | Subramanian Swamy condoles Amar Singh's demise; praises his cross-party friendships

Swamy has also filed National Herald Case in 2012 accusing Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited, owner of the National Herald newspaper.

READ | Amar Singh demise: Subramanian Swamy, Paswan, Giriraj Singh pay tributes

(With agency inputs)