Sushant Singh Rajput Got In Touch With Lawyer After Disha Salian's Death: CBI Sources

As the CBI continues to probe a possible link between the death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, agency sources have informed that the late Bollywood actor had got in touch with his lawyer after learning about Salian's death. As per sources, almost 20 statements have been recorded by the CBI in the case and forensic evidence has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had searched on the internet about Disha Salian nearly 48 hours before his death.

Meanwhile, CBI has also urged the AIIMS team in Mumbai analysing the autopsy of the late Bollywood actor, to expedite their final report. The final report by AIIMS is expected to include autopsy and viscera analysis. As per sources, AIIMS is looking at several factors that might have led to death including poisoning.

READ | Sushant Forensics To Take 2 Weeks, Say Top AIIMS Sources; Slam Fake Suicide Angle Reports

AIIMS probing all angles

Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. The team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

READ | Sushant Case CBI Team To Split; One To Examine Mumbai Police Probe, Other On Forensics

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence."

Disha's death and questions raised so far

Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which handled Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI had on Thursday summoned Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh for questioning in the death case, marking the first such more that ostensibly links the two and the probe.

READ | In Sushant Case, Forensic Sources Rubbish Reports Claiming 'murder Angle Ruled Out'

A week ago, CBI sources told Republic TV that the investigating authority is keen to ascertain if Disha’s death was due to suicide or was a murder. This aspect of the investigation will play a crucial role in the examination of the chronology of the events leading to SSR’s death. Disha Salian allegedly jumped off the fourteenth floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8.

READ | Disha Salian's Autopsy Doctor STUNG; Remains Tight-lipped And Points To Submitted Report