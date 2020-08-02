Sushant Case: Maha Minister 'condemns CBI Probe Demand', Says case Being 'politicised'

Maintaining silence on the flak in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Maharashtra government once again stated that they were not in favour of the case being transferred to the Central Beaureu of Investigation. The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that he condemns the demand for the case to be handed to the investigating authority. The leader claimed that the case was being ‘politicised’ and reiterated that the Maharashtra Police was ‘competent.'

Sushant case being politicised, says Anil Deshmukh

Taking to Twitter, Anil Deshmukh wrote that the Mumbai Police had begun the investigation into the ‘alleged suicide’ of Sushant Singh Rajput. As Bihar Police has now registered a First Information Report against Sushant’s live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy, Deshmukh suggested that the case be investigated ‘within whose jurisdiction’ of the location where the ‘offence is committed.’ The minister added that the Maharashtra Police was handling the case ‘professionally’ and asserted that they were not leaving any stone unturned in ‘digging out the truth.’

@MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about @itsSSR's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated,inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction... — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 2, 2020

...the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI.

The case is now being politcised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned! — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 2, 2020

Trashed demand for CBI probe before

Deshmukh on July 29 had also stated that there was no question of the case being transferred to the CBI. This was after he held a meeting following the arrival of a four-member team of the Bihar police to investigate the case.

“This was our second meeting today. As a Home Minister, I would like to state that Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, and there is no question of handing over the case to CBI,” he had said then.

Even before that, he had stated that there was no ‘foul play’ and that the Mumbai Police was competent in investigating the case.

Numerous politicians like Dr Subramanian Swamy and film personalities like Kangana Ranaut have been critical of the Mumbai Police’s investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has recorded the statements of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s sister Mitu, director Rumi Jaafery. They have also visited Sushant’s bank for his financial details, amid charges of embezzlement, and are also seeking post-mortem report, forensic evidence and also looking at recreating the crime scene.

Republic TV has unearthed numerous details in an extensive and in-depth coverage of the unfortunate demise of Sushant. The statements of Ankita, Sushant’s flatmate, bodyguard, trainer, family lawyer and friends have become a talking point.

