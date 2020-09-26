Sushant Singh Rajput's friend writes to PM Modi as 'justice' banners pasted at Mount Blanc

It’s been over a month since the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. With officials not announcing any major breakthrough yet, it seems patience is running out for the late actor’s family and friends. After the family lawyer questioned the delay of CBI to convert the abetment to suicide case to homicide, now his friends Smita Parikh and Nilotpal Mrinal have also made strong statements, seeking justice for SSR.

READ: Sushant Case & Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Deepika, Karishma, Sharddha & Sara Grilled By NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends seek ‘justice’ for SSR

Smita Parikh took to Twitter to send a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She wrote people across the globe had sought his help regarding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She called it a ‘brutal murder’, and added that the world had ‘huge hopes’ from the leader in their quest.

We had appealed tp ypu from across the globe @narendramodi @PMOIndia regarding justice for sushant singh rajput it’s a brutal murder happened right under your nose sir we the people of india want fair justice for @itsSSR the entire globe has huge hopes from you — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 26, 2020

Another family friend of SSR, Nilotpal Mrinal shared how Sushant Singh Rajput banners had been pasted at multiple locations in Mumbai. One of them was set up near Mount Blanc, the building in which SSR breathed his last.

READ: Sushant's Family Lawyer Says 'no Information Of CBI's Progress', Slams Attempt To Distract

“I was one of you. Do you deserve justice? So do I” read the message on the banner, along with the hashtag #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput.

On Saturday, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had stated that he was ‘frustrated’ about the CBI not making the Sushant Singh Rajput case as a homicide case. He claimed that a doctor from the team of AIIMS, that is working on the forensic report of the death, had told him ‘200 per cent’ that Sushant had died of strangulation and not hanging.

Apart from CBI, the ED is probing the embezzlement charges against Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case. Rhea has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. The spotlight has now turned to more actresses as Rakul Preet Singh was questioned on Friday while questioning of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor was underway.

READ: Sushant’s Family ‘unhappy’ With CBI 'pace', Lawyer Reveals Doctor’s ‘strangulation’ Claim

READ: Frustrated With Delay, Sushant's Sister Shweta Asks 'How Long Will It Take To Find Truth?'