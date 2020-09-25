Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares 'treasured Memories' With SSR, Makes Fans Emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been taking solace in his memories since the untimely death of the actor. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made his fans emotional with many such moments over the past few weeks. In the latest, she shared some ‘treasured memories’ with her brother from her Sangeet ceremony.

READ: Sushant Case & Drug Probe LIVE Updates: NCB Registers Case Against 2 TV Actors After Raids

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares pics

Shweta took to social media to share some heartwarming photos from her Sangeet ceremony. The sibling duo, the actor dressed in a white shirt and jeans, and the latter in a traditional attire, are seen grooving together and seemed to have had an energetic session. Shweta termed it as ‘treasured memories.’

Fans got emotional with the post and replied how much they were missing him, and writing that he will always be in their hearts.

This is the second time Shweta shared a photograph from her Sangeet. Previously, she had posted a snap where they were seen all smiles, after which she said that she will try to find the video of the Sangeet.

Previously, she had also posted moments of a young SSR hugging her during her wedding.

READ: 'Jaya Saha Just An Agent, Big Names To Surface,' Says SSR's Friend Yuvraj Who Knows KWAN

Be it light-hearted moments of all four sisters of Sushant or pictures with his nieces, numerous other memories have gone viral.

Shweta has also been at the forefront of the various movements for her brother. As she lead initiatives like ‘Candle 4 SSR’, ‘Feed Food 4 SSR’, among others, one of the crucial ones, ‘CBI for SSR’, became a reality.

The CBI is currently investigating and questioning numerous people and angles linked to the case. This is apart from the ED and NCB probing the financial and narcotics angles respectively related to his death.

READ: NCB 2 FIRs & 5 Stars' Summons All Under Sushant Death Case; Deepika & Others To Be Grilled

READ: Sushant's Friend Yuvraj Alleges 'big Casting Couch Angle Yet To Come'; Hopes It's Exposed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.