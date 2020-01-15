Tainted J&K Cop Case: Republic Accesses Investigation Details

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to receive the formal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take over the probe of tainted Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) officer Davinder Singh.

A top NIA source told Republic TV, “We could get the formal order by the end of the day or within two days. But our team is currently working with other agencies who are quizzing the J&K officer.”

Questioning of Davinder Singh by multiple agencies, including NIA, took place on Wednesday. The J&K police had also written to MHA to suspend Davinder Singh with immediate effect.

Dy SP of J&K Police caught with 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists

The curious case of Davinder Singh, who had received a gallantry award, has only raised the red flag within the security grid. On Saturday, J&K police intercepted an i-10 car in Kulgam area, where the cops had laid a nakabandi and then they found out that Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Davinder Singh was inside the car with two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and a lawyer (essentially an overground worker). Investigations reveal that lawyer Irfan Mir, who was also in the car, has been to Pakistan five times. His father was a Hizbul commander who was considered to be a close aide of Syed Salahuddin.

READ | DySP Davinder Singh A Black Sheep, Being Probed, Politics Unfortunate: J&K L-G's Advisor

Davinder Singh maintains that he was accompanying the terrorists to surrender before the authorities. But investigating agencies — JKP, CRPF, Army, IB — say the officer is lying. Davinder Singh was under the surveillance for a while now. In fact, Shopian SP had intercepted Davinder’s call which led to this massive expose. According to IB sources, the terrorists were staying at Davinder’s plush residence. Evidence points towards the fact that he was helping terrorist Naveed Babu to escape from Kashmir to Pakistan. Davinder was in fact paid over Rs 10 lakhs for ferrying the terrorists. He was also in touch with Hizbul terrorist Rafi who was responsible for arranging and ferrying people to Pakistan.

READ | J&K Police Refutes Report Of Davinder Singh Being Awarded By MHA, Assures Impartial Probe

Davinder was part of J&K Police’s elite unit SOG since 1998. Considered to be close to former DIG Ashiq Bukhari, Singh has been suspended several times for multiple transgressions. Davinder was also accused of selling contraband items that were seized by him along with his team. Despite such transgressions, Davinder received promotions which insiders term as out of turn.

READ | Congress Eyes Conspiracy In DySP Davinder Singh's Arrest, Calls Explanations 'hogwash'

READ | SHOCKING: Need To Look For More DySP Davinder Singhs In Forces In Kashmir, Says Congress