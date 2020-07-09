Terrorists Attack Army Convoy In J&K's Pampore District; One Civilian Injured

Amid the several attacks in Kashmir, terrorists fired upon an Army convoy at Laddo in Jammu-Kashmir's Pampore district on Thursday. Sources report that a lady has received minor injuries in the attack and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. She has now been discharged after treatment. Police state that the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, with all entry and exit points sealed.

Terrorists attack Army convoy

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Terrorists fired upon Army’s convoy at Ladoo, Pampore in which one lady received a minor injury. She has now been discharged from hospital after treatment”.

Recent terror attacks

On Wednesday, BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir were injured when terrorists opened fire on them outside Bari's shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm on Wednesday. They were rushed to the district hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Police said that two Lashkar terrorists - Abid Haqqani from Papchan area of Bandipora and a Pakistani terrorist, were identified as the shooters. 9 Police officers who were sanctioned for Bari's personal security were not present during the shooting and have since been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Similarly, on July 1, terrorists attacked a joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir police and 179 battalion of CRPF deployed in Model Town area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The terrorist fired indiscriminately on the joint Naka party injuring 4 CRPF personnel and a civilian. While all five injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, the civilian and one CRPF jawan succumbed to their injuries. The other three jawans s have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.

In the meantime, the 3-year-old child who was accompanying his grandfather to buy some milk when the terrorist attacked, was rescued by a Jammu and Kashmir policeman while risking his life during ongoing firing by the terrorists. Sources told Republic Media Network that Intelligence Agencies have identified the two terrorists behind the attack. This is a second attack on the civilians by the terrorist in the last one week in Kashmir Valley - a 5-year-old boy was shot dead in Anantnag.

