Three More Arrested In SSI Wilson Murder Case In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu police have arrested 3 people in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu for helping those accused in Sub-Inspector Wilson’s murder case. After questioning the prime accused, Shameem and Thoufeek for the last three days in the case, the police received details of their aids who helped them get the resources and other information regarding the activities of the sub-inspector. Police have arrested Mohammed Ameer, Pitchai Kani, and Mohammed Ali at Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday night.

Read: NIA takes over fake SIM card case linked to Sub-Inspector Wilson's murder in Tamil Nadu

SI Wilson was shot dead at Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border when he was involved in a vehicle check at the border check post. Tamil Nadu police is on the look out for one more person who is absconding in connection with providing resources to those accused in the SI murder case. The police have also seized the murder weapon that was used by Thoufeeq and Shameem to kill the sub-inspector.

Read: Sub-inspector Wilson killed as act of vengeance against govt & police, confesses accused

Both the accused were taken to Kerala on Thursday and the gun that was used to shoot at the SI was recovered from Ernakulam of Kerala. The police will have the accused under their custody for 7 more days and is expected to learn the details of the terror acts which they suspect were in the pipeline.

Read: NIA files chargesheet in 'Ansarullah' terror module case of Tamil Nadu

The Kanyakumari SP has informed the media last week that both Shameem and Thoufeeq have confessed that they murdered SI Wilson as an act of vengeance against the police and government,for busting their terror plots and arresting their team members.

Read: Tamil Nadu: Sub-Inspector shot dead, police begins joint search op to nab the accused