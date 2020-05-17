David Warner Dresses Up As Baahubali In A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch

The Australian cricketer David Warner has become a regular face on TikTok and his recent post where he dresses up as Baahubali has again gone viral. Just recently Warner had taken the internet by storm by posting a dance video with wife Candice on song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo. But Warner in the attire of 'Baahubali' while lipsyncing the dialogues in Telugu is making people in Hyderabad ‘feel more loved’. Warner is also the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL and since the coronavirus outbreak has postponed all the matches, the cricketer is making optimum use of the free time during the lockdown.

Even the official account of SunRisers Hyderabad shared Warner’s video with the caption ‘Jai Orange Army’ referring to the entire team. The short video also features Warner’s daughter Indi in a cute attire of an animal and the internet users find it “adorable”. Many internet users also admitted that Warner is the reason they are still on TikTok because they “do not want to miss a single post”. Another Instagram user noted that Warner is making all these videos to showcase his “love for Hyderabad”.

Warner’s Lungi dance

Reaffirming his love for Indian cinema and its songs, Warner had also posted a video with his family grooving on Chennai Express song ‘Lungi Dance’. Not only did Warner wear a towel over his jeans to depict a lungi but had dark glasses on for the performance. Another video that had gone viral was Warner dancing on Telugu song Ramuloo Ramulaa. While David Warner and his wife put on a flawless performance with their dance moves, their daughter looked in high spirits as she tried to match her parents' energy.

Grooving to the tunes of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo again 🧡



Hit like if you think this family should move to Hyderabad permanently 😉🧡#RamuloRamula #OrangeArmy #SRH | @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/LAj1UDYqXl — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 12, 2020

