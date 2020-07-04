Tuticorin Deaths: RJ Suchitra Hails The Power Of Social Media, Says 'use That Tool'

The front runner in the 'Tuticorin Custodial Deaths' singer and RJ Suchitra on Saturday expressed her gratitude to the people for their support who raised their voices against the police brutality case and the minor girl rape-murder case using social media. On June 25, Suchitra shared a video with hashtag #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix that went viral on social media and created an uproar in Tamil Nadu and across the country. Many citizens came out on the streets as a mark of protest and demanded justice to the father and son duo.

'we did this....'

Taking to social media the RJ said "every person who’s ever been unlawfully touched by a cop in India feels avenged - and that’s no trivial matter. A little insta and twitter account - and all of you - we did this. I can promise you there will be changes coz of this - startling, wonderful changes.''

READ | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Lawyer moves SC seeking probe into CM’s role

She expressed a sense of relief when major issues were resolved before the people lost interest. She urged the people to continue to speak up when things are amiss. Motivating the citizens to use social media she said "And you know it can all start with a single video - Use that tool, its a great one".

So congratulate yourself and cut yourself some slack - what you acheived is monumental. You can’t chase the judiciary, you can only watch and speak up if you see something amiss. And you know it can all start with a single video - Use that tool, its a great one. 🙏🏻#justiceforall — Suchitra (@suchi_mirchi) July 4, 2020

READ | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: 4 cops arrested and charged for murder of Jayaraj and Bennicks

Tuticorin custodial deaths

In a significant development in the Tuticorin custodial deaths, four police officials have been arrested and charged for the murder of the father and son Jeyaraj and Bennicks on Thursday. Inspector of Sathankulam police station Sridhar has also been arrested by CB-CID police, he is been booked under charges of murder and tampering the evidence in the case. The latter and fourth police official's name was not added in the FIR initially, but was added later after an hour of interrogation. Eye-witnesses have claimed that Sridhar was also seen beating both father and son.

The number of arrested were 5, but one of the arrested constables - Muthuraj - has turned witness, and hence will not be remanded. Special Sub-inspector Paulraj (not included in the FIR) has turned approver and is ready to give statements against the other cops

READ | Tuticorin custodial deaths case: DMK's Kanimozhi calls arrests 'delayed action'

Minor Girl rape-murder case In Tamil Nadu

A missing seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed allegedly by a man in a village near here, following which he has been arrested, police said here on Thursday. The crime coming close on the heels of a killing of a 13 -year old girl in this district, has led to an outrage and Chief Minister K Palaniswami assured stern legal action against the accused involved in the ghastly crime.

READ | Following Tuticorin custodial deaths, Kanimozhi demands ordinance to curb police brutality