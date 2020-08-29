UP Boy Attempts To Dupe People With Fake Facebook Account Of Telangana MP, Arrested

A juvenile from Uttar Pradesh attempted to cheat people by creating a fake Facebook account of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar. He was arrested on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, said Telangana Police.

On August 25, police received a complaint from the victim stating that he got a Facebook friend request from Joginipally and he accepted his friend request, through Facebook messenger. According to the complaint, the juvenile boy used to chat in the Hindi language for asking money by giving Google pay numbers. Telangana Police official release said the boy aged 17 hailed from Mathura's Gaon Mandaura Goverdhan, Brahmanan.

'Asks for online transfer of Rs 50,000'

"The boy observed the profile details of Joginipally, through Facebook and hatched a plan by using his name and background to earn easy money from his followers. He created a fake profile of the MP using his photo and sent a friend request to a person (victim) here. Posing as the MP, the boy asked the man to make an online transfer of Rs 50,000 for meeting the medical expenses of his (MP's) friend's kin, who is in Hospital ICU at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh," the release said.

"Acting on the complaint, the police launched inquiry about the profile and learnt that he is not Santosh Kumar Joginipally and it is a fraud. During the course of the investigation, the boy was apprehended on August 28. The police seized the material evidence from him which was used in the commission of the offence," the release added.

(With ANI inputs and representative image of AP)

