Vikas Dubey Arrested, Priyanka Vadra Demands CBI Probe & Says 'Yogi's UP Govt Has Failed'

Claiming that the UP government has completely failed in their process to nab the wanted criminal Vikas Dubey who killed 8 Policemen, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded a CBI probe. Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Vadra said that despite high alert and manhunt, Dubey was able to reach Ujjain. She opined that this shows the lackadaisical attitude of the UP administration.

She slammed the Yogi government for not taking any action on Vikas Dubey over the alleged letter of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra in which he reportedly mentioned the links between the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tewari and Dubey. Her attack comes even after UP Police stated that there was no record of such a letter. Vadra also claims that the absence of Dubey's name from the STF list of over 30 top criminals of the state released earlier this year, hints at the political connection of the gangster.

कानपुर के जघन्य हत्याकांड में यूपी सरकार को जिस मुस्तैदी से काम करना चाहिए था, वह पूरी तरह फेल साबित हुई।



अलर्ट के बावजूद आरोपी का उज्जैन तक पहुंचना, न सिर्फ सुरक्षा के दावों की पोल खोलता है बल्कि मिलीभगत की ओर इशारा करता है...1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 9, 2020

Vikas Dubey arrested

This comes against the backdrop of Vikas Dubey's arrest from Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. In the visuals that show MP Police holding the gangster who along with his associated killed 8 UP Policemen and injured 6 in Kanpur, can be heard saying 'Mai Vikas Dubey hu, Kanpur wala' (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur). As the dreaded criminal utters those words, MP Police can be seen clapping him on his head.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the MP Police and has spoken to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. UP CM has urged for a safe and early transfer of the criminal. The DGP's of the states will coordinate the process of transferring the case fro MP to UP Police. Dubey is to be presented before the court at 12:30 pm where his transfer remand is likely to be sought.

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey - a history-sheeter is facing 60 criminal cases and is the main accused of the Kanpur encounter on the intervening night of June 2 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. When the police team reached Dubey's hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station, to arrest the gangster, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building, killing Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Manhunt to nab Vikas Dubey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to nab Vikas Dubey and to approach adjoining states for a massive search operation. As many as 100 Police teams across states - UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi began a massive manhunt. Five aides of Vikas Dubey, including Amar Dubey and Prabhat, were gunned down as the police expanded the hunt for the gangster who was on the run. Prabhat who was arrested on Tuesday from Haryana's Faridabad and Bauva Dubey alias Praveen - had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him. Four other alleged associates of Vikas Dubey were arrested. Police had also demolished Dubey's house in Choubeypur.

Moreover, four policemen have also been arrested in the matter. On June 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. The bounty on Vikas Dubey was successively increased, eventually to Rs 2.5 lakh.

