Vikas Dubey Encounter: UP Govt Orders SIT Investigation Headed By Additional Chief Secy

Just a day after Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in Kanpur, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. Additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will lead the SIT while ADG Hariram Sharma and DIG J Ravindra Gaur have been named as members of the special team. The encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey has created a nationwide stir with certain sections scrutinizing the death and alleging that it was a 'staged' encounter by the UP police.

Lawyer moves Allahabad HC

Hours after the encounter, a Supreme Court advocate on Friday had moved the Allahabad High Court demanding a CBI probe into the matter. The plea before the Chief justice of Allahabad HC alleged that a fake extra-judicial encounter was carried out by the police in Vikas Dubey’s case. Responding to the issue, BSP supremo Mayawati had also demanded a probe by the Supreme Court of India in the matter while former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too alleged that the encounter had saved 'several questions' from arising.

READ | Vikas Dubey Encounter: Mayawati Issues First Response, Insists Supreme Court Intervene

Meanwhile, on Saturday, two absconding aides of Dubey have been arrested by the ATS from Thane in Maharashtra. The accused have been identified as Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari.

Vikas Dubey shot dead

Just a day after his arrest in Madhya Pradesh, gangster Vikas Dubey was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF and was on his way back to Kanpur. However, the history-sheeter was gunned down by the police on the way as he attempted to flee after the car turned turtle. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Vikas Dubey Encounter; Mulls 'how Many Answers...'

Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident. The note then stated that Dubey attempted to flee as 4 policemen were injured and snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel.

READ | 'Because He Was Brahmin:' Congress MP Communalises Vikas Dubey's Encounter

Apart from having 60 cases registered against him, Vikas Dubey was also involved in the murder of 8 policemen who had approached to arrest him. The encounter had happened on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. Dubey and his associates fired on the police team that had reached his hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables were killed. Two criminals were also killed in the encounter, however, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

READ | Vikas Dubey Encounter: 2 Close Aides Of Gangster Arrested By Maharashtra ATS In Thane