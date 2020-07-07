Vikas Dubey May Surrender In Delhi; Kanpur Cop-killing Gangster Last In Bijnor: Sources

In a major newsbreak on Tuesday, sources said that Vikas Dubey - main accused in the Kanpur firing in which eight cops died and six were injured - may be on the verge of surrendering, after hiding in the in the Delhi-NCR region for days. Sources add that Delhi and adjoining regions have been put on high alert and Delhi Police special branch has been intimated.

The UP Police ATS is in contact with the Delhi Police, sources said. While UP Police is also in contact with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Police departments, earlier in the day, sources said that Dubey had last been seen in UP's Bijnor.

On Monday, Republic TV accessed inside details of how history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his aides attacked the police convey on July 3 and inflicted 8 casualties. Sources, quoting Vikas Dubey's aide Daya Shankar Agnihotri, said that he got the information of the raid at least 5 hours before the police arrived. After the incident, the criminal with more than 40 cases against him left the village on a bike and later fled away in a van, sources added.

On June 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. Dubey's house was also demolished. More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab Dubey. The Congress has questioned why the house was demolished, keeping in mind the evidence that may have lain therein, and has demanded that he be brought in alive and made to face trial, rather than be 'encountered'.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster who has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

