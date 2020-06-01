Now Opposed, Shiv Sena Slams BJP Over Modi Govt 2.0 Completing 1 Year; Lists Hits & Misses

A couple of days after the BJP government completed one year of its second term in power, its ex-ally Shiv Sena on Monday has slammed the party over the matter. Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda have been saying that PM Modi in the 6 years has corrected mistakes of last 60 years but asked what they have to say about mistakes they have not been able to solve?

'Some decisions were historic but...'

Shiv Sena said that the handling of the Coronavirus lockdown, problems of migrant workers and also demonetisation are the major mistakes committed by the ruling party. "BJP is behaving as if no work was done in the country before PM Modi's rule. The HCQ medicines which US president Trump asked from India were produced during the Indira Gandhi era. AIIMS and other medical institutions were made before 2014," the mouthpiece said.

It added, "No doubt some decisions like abrogation of Article 370, abolishing of Triple Talaq and Ram Mandir are historic but can't say there was no history or no work was done before PM Modi rule."

Shah on Maharashtra government & COVID

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami where he was asked about Maharashtra's rising COVID-19 cases. He said that the Central government is helping the state government in all ways possible. Dismissing any attempts to make the current three-party government led by Shiv Sena fall, he said that BJP was aiding the government to fight Coronavirus. Taking a jibe at Congress shirking its responsibility in Maharashtra, he said that the government can fall only if a certain party retracts its support.

"Situation is tense in Maharashtra. We have not differentiated in any way in spite of it being in the Opposition. I and PM Modi have spoken to the CM several times, yet the situation is serious," he said. On being asked about the demand for President's rule in Maharashtra, he said, "I still say the government there is of my party; where have we put President's rule there? We are helping them and they are fighting the virus, but the cases keep rising," he said.

