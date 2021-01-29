Ex-Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee Finally Quits Trinamool; Ahead Of His 'jump To BJP'

After quitting as a minister and an MLA, Rajib Banerjee on Friday, finally tendered resignation from the Trinamool Congress, ahead of his imminent jump to BJP. The ex-forest minister wrote to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee thanking her for the challenges and opportunities afforded to him, in his resignation letter. Banerjee had quit as an MLA, earlier in the day and is set to join BJP on January 30 - in the presence of Amit Shah. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

After quitting from his cabinet post on 22 January, Banerjee claimed that he was not being able to work for the 'people of Bengal' and that he was being attacked personally in Trinamool, Banerjee said that hence he had taken this decision. Holding back tears, Banerjee thanked CM Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity before answering no questions of the media. While BJP has openly welcomed him into their folds, TMC claimed that Banerjee was doing 'Dramabaazi', calling him 'ridiculous' and 'not knowing what he is doing'.

"None of my aspirations are being realised and hence I am resigning from my cabinet post. But In the last few months, it was a direct attack on me from the Party members which is unbearable, at last I decide to speak to the people who voted for me. I wish to do more work for Bengal. I won't make personal comments, I thank CM Mamata for this opportunity," said Rajib Banerjee in a choked voice, adding that he was not quitting from Trinamool.

Previously, prior to Suvendu's exit, Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress. Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress, he has skipped several cabinet meetings and was incommunicado even as TMC leaders tried contacting him. He also attended a meeting held by Suvendu Adhikari and other rebels before they quit Trinamool. The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post.

