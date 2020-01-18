Aaditya Thackeray Concedes Shiv Sena-Congress Difference Of Opinion; Claims 'All Is Well'

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took an indirect jibe at Congress over conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray informed the media that the party's relations with its alliance partner Congress are strong despite having differences in opinion over certain issues.

"Sanjay Raut mentioned in what context he spoke. Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is strong and we came together for the development of the state. We may have different views on certain issues but this is what democracy is," Thackeray stated while addressing the media.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut had slammed those opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar and had stated that the opposers should be put in jail for two days.

Reacting on this, Thackeray urged people to talk about current issues like GDP and unemployment instead of history. "We should learn from history and move forward," he added.

Raut takes a dig at Congress

Making a big statement on Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that those insulting Savarkar should be jailed. Batting yet again for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Sena MP said that his party is unmoved on the demand. He has said that people speaking against Savarkar will understand his role in nation-building only when they are put in the same prison in Andaman where the British had lodged Savarkar.

"Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, whoever they may be, they may belong to any party, they may have a different ideology, all such people should spend two days in the same cell in Andaman jail where Savarkar was lodged. Then they will understand the importance of his struggle and sacrifice made for the nation. It is our constant demand that Veer Savarkar be awarded Bharat Ratna - it is up to Home Ministry," said Raut.

This comes as yet another point of difference between the Maha-Aghadi alliance partners - Congress and Sena. While Raut had earlier said that those speaking against Savarkar has dirt in their mind, Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi had mocked him while addressing a rally in the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI)