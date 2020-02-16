AAP's Satyendra Jain Takes Oath As Delhi Minister, Promises To Fulfil Delhi's Ambitions

Aam Admi Party's (AAP) Satyendra Jain who took oath as a Minister in Delhi Cabinet on Sunday, promising to fulfil Delhi's ambitions and all the 10 guarantees given to the national capital by his party. Speaking to the media, he said, "Delhi people kept faith in us and trusted the work done by us in the past five years. They believed in development over hatred. We will fulfil ambitions of Delhi the 10 things mentioned in the guarantee card (sic)."

Speaking about fulfilling last term's promises, he added, "We made 70 promises last time and kept them all. Few politicians are raising questions on providing free water, electricity and free ride but it is our duty to provide all facilities to our citizens. Every nation has a quality education and health care and we will provide that to Delhi."

Satyendra Jain had served as a health minister in Kejriwal's cabinet. According to reports, he is likely to retain his portfolio.

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath

After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Along with him, six other ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam took the oath.

Invitees for the ceremony

The list of invitees for the oath-taking ceremony include-international tennis player Sumit Nagal; Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar; mohalla clinic's Dr. Alka; bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee; night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz; bus marshall Arun Kumar; Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi; and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta. 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar was a 'special invitee'.

Although the party had declared that they will not invite any opposition parties for the swearing-in ceremony, they had sent an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MPs and MLAs for the ceremony. However, the mentioned invitees did not attend the ceremony.

Victory for AAP

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

(With ANI Inputs)