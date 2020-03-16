The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

AAP MLA Defends Absconding Coronavirus Suspects; Argues 'They Should Not Be Blamed'

Politics

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday defended the absconding suspects of the deadly virus.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
AAP

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday defended the absconding suspects of the deadly virus. In a series of tweets, he stated that they should not be blamed and questioned as to why will a sick person run away from the treatments. The MLA opined that the patients would be facing harassment like 'HIV positives'.

 He further urged all the governments to focus on building the patients' trust. The MLA's comment comes after 11 coronavirus suspects allegedly fled from a hospital in Maharashtra.

 

Bharadwaj urges to find root cause

The AAP MLA in another tweet urged the authorities to find the root cause as to why the patients are running away from the hospital. He wrote in Hindi: "Everyone loves their life. Nobody wants to run away from the hospital to their home and give the disease to their children as well. Find out the root cause of the problem, why are the patients running away from the hospital? The media the government should investigate and remove loopholes."

Read: COVID-19: Forest Research Institute in Dehradun shuts all visits till March 31

Read: Kalaburagi Dy Commissioner orders closure of bars, restaurants as COVID-19 cases soar

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 146 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 153,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,746 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, March 16, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 113, including 17 foreign nationals, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Read: Coronavirus: AAP MP writes to chairmen of RS, LS urging the suspension of Parliament

Read: Kerala govt gets prisoners to make face masks amid coronavirus crisis

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES