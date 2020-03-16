AAP MLA Defends Absconding Coronavirus Suspects; Argues 'They Should Not Be Blamed'

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday defended the absconding suspects of the deadly virus. In a series of tweets, he stated that they should not be blamed and questioned as to why will a sick person run away from the treatments. The MLA opined that the patients would be facing harassment like 'HIV positives'.

He further urged all the governments to focus on building the patients' trust. The MLA's comment comes after 11 coronavirus suspects allegedly fled from a hospital in Maharashtra.

Why will a sick person run away from treatment ?



I am sure they would be facing harassment like HIV +ves.Govts should invest on creating enormous sized Quarantine facilities



All Govts should focus on building trust that suspects & carona +ve will be treated with dignity — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 16, 2020

Bharadwaj urges to find root cause

The AAP MLA in another tweet urged the authorities to find the root cause as to why the patients are running away from the hospital. He wrote in Hindi: "Everyone loves their life. Nobody wants to run away from the hospital to their home and give the disease to their children as well. Find out the root cause of the problem, why are the patients running away from the hospital? The media the government should investigate and remove loopholes."

कुछ लोग ये समझ रहे हैं कि दूसरे लोग बेवकूफ हैं, इसीलिए अस्पताल से भाग गए।

अपनी जान सबको प्यारी होती है। कोई नहीं चाहता कि अस्पताल से अपने घर भागकर बीमारी अपने बच्चों को भी दे दे

समस्या की जड़ पता करें, मरीज़ अस्पताल से क्यों भाग रहे हैं?



मीडिया & सरकार जांच करे, कमियां दूर करें — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 16, 2020

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 146 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 153,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,746 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, March 16, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 113, including 17 foreign nationals, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

