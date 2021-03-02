AAP Ridicules Congress Over 'free Electricity' Promise In Assam; Recalls 2013 Stance

AAP on Tuesday ridiculed the Congress party over its promise of providing 200 units of electricity for free in Assam a month ahead of the state Assembly election. It claimed that 73.5% of Delhi residents are receiving free electricity from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government despite Congress mocking AAP's 'cheap electricity' promise in 2013. This was a reference to the campaign for the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls where late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit made it clear that the government cannot change the power tariff. Moreover, AAP questioned Congress on why its governments in Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had failed to provide free power to consumers living in those respective states.

Congress' 5 promises to the people of Assam

Addressing a rally in Tezpur earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced her party's 5 main promises for the people of Assam ahead of the Assembly polls. Vadra made it clear that Congress will introduce a law to ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not implemented in the state. Besides the free power promise, she guaranteed that the Assam government will provide Rs.2000 per month to homemakers if Congress is elected to power. In a bid to improve the lives of the tea garden workers, the Congress leader added that they shall be paid a minimum wage of Rs.365 per day. Moreover, Vadra assured that a Congress government will create 5 lakh new jobs in Assam.

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) joining hands.

Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

