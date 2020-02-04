AAP Attacks Delhi Cops After Gunman's Induction Pics Surface, Claims 'BJP Made Him Do It'

On Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh held a press conference to respond to the images released by Delhi Crime Branch wherein the leader can be seen inducting Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar into the party fold, alleging that this was "yet another conspiracy by the BJP."

In a shocking revelation, Kapil Gujjar who had entered the premises of Shaheen Bagh a few days ago and fired shots in the air, yelling "Jai Shri Ram" was revealed to have been inducted into the AAP in 2019. The Crime Branch of Delhi released photos of him with top AAP leaders such as Sanjay Singh, and Atishi Marlena.

"The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying everything they can, every conspiracy they can. Now they are circulating a photo of mine. Just 3-4 days are left for the elections. How many photos and videos will they circulate? How much more will they conspire," said Sanjay Singh.

'Has Amit Shah made the DCP say this?'

"DCP of Crime Branch, Rajesh Deo, has come and said that AAP members photos are found, has Amit Shah made him say this? On whose orders did he come and say such a big thing? The investigation on the photo has not been done. Investigation on the crime has not been done. Investigation of who was involved has not been done. A responsible police personnel is coming to just raise allegations against a particular party? At a time when elections are approaching?"

'Will approach EC over DCP's allegations'

Sanjay Singh also stated that the party will ensure the strictest action is taken against the DCP for trying to malign the party's name at a time when elections were approaching.

"Did he (DCP) have the permission by the EC to release our name? No. He had permission by Amit Shah. He had the permission of the BJP. If the photo was a part of an investigation, then how did it reach the media? How did it reach the BJP people? No matter what dirty tricks the BJP resorts to on February 8, they will be completely defeated in the elections."

