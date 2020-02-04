AAP's Sanjay Singh Issues First Response On Pics Of Shaheen Bagh Gunman's 2019 Induction

A massive controversy broke out on Tuesday with Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar’s 2019 picture being inducted into the AAP by MP Sanjay Singh surfacing as part of the Delhi crime branch's investigation.

The AAP leader, in his first reaction to the development, termed the incident as “dirty politics”. He further accused that

the BJP will try to create more controversies before the assembly elections.

Sanjay Singh on AAP’s link to Kapil Gujjar

Talking about AAP’s link to Kapil Gujjar and his pictures with the shooter, Sanjay Singh said, “See, Amit Shah is the Home Minister of this country at this moment. Now, you will get various pictures, videos and conspiracy theories before elections. We have been waiting for this. There are three to four days are left for the elections. BJP will create as many conspiracies as possible in these days."

“What is the meaning of getting a picture? Aren’t they supposed to investigate the crime completely before anything? Do your work and probe the matter in the toughest way possible. This is just dirty politics, but the people of Delhi are very wise. They understand all of this,” Singh added.

Talking about the investigation, Sanjay Singh said, “The point here is not about getting a picture, the point is about the crime. AAP completely condemns the crime; we condemn the shooting that happened at Shaheen Bagh. We feel that this should be investigated really well. Just wait for more things that they are going to show you in the coming days.”

“The question is not about this man being associated with AAP or not. The question is that there was a crime that took place at Shaheen Bagh and the law should punish him. Just because you got a picture of him with Sanjay Singh, the BJP members are having a ball and distributing sweets. How much more will you play this game?” added Sanjay Singh.

Crime Branch confirms retrieving pictures from the Kapil’s phone

According to the photos accessed by the Crime Branch, Kapil Gujjar joined AAP in 2019. The photos were recovered from his phone during the investigation following his arrest from the protest site. Following the investigation, it was also revealed that he bought the pistol seven years ago for a family marriage function.

Talking about Kapil Gujjar's link with AAP, Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said, "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his two days remand."

