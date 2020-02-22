Abhishek Manu Singhvi Pays Tribute To Krishna Bose, Condoles Family For Loss

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday paid his tributes to Academic-turned-politician, Krishna Bose. Singhvi was addressing a press briefing for the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee in Kolkata. Bose, the former Trinamool Congress MP passed away in Kolkata after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 89 years old.

Speaking to the media Singhvi said, "I would like to pay my tributes to respected Krishna Bose on her death. Through you guys, I condole the death of such a big personality."

Taking to the microblogging site, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of Bose on Saturday.

I lost someone respected, loved & admired by me. Saddened & shocked to hear about the demise of Krishna Bose, ex-TMC MP & wife of freedom fighter Dr. Sisir Bose.

Being a part of Netaji's family, she was a revered social reformer, renowned poet & a courageous educationalist.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 22, 2020

Krishna di was a mother to her son's Sumantra & Sugata, daughter Sarmila as well as the whole Trinamool family.

Her immense contribution to Indian society & Bengali culture will be revered for times to come. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 22, 2020

About Krishna Bose

The former MP was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose. Born in Dacca (now the capital of Bangladesh) on December 26, 1930, to constitutional studies specialist Charu Chandra Chaudhuri, Bose taught at the City College in Kolkata for around 40 years. She was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996, then again in 1998 and also in 1999. Bose is survived by sons Sugata and Sumantra, and daughter Sharmila.

Erudite and articulate, Bose made a mark in parliament through her informative and insightful speeches and served between 1999 and 2004 as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs which oversees the conduct of India's foreign policy.

She authored a number of books in English and Bengali including the much-acclaimed ''An Outsider in Politics'', and regularly contributed articles to leading newspapers and periodicals. Itihaser Sandhane, Charanarekha Taba, Prasanga Subhaschandra, Smriti-Bismriti, Netaji: A Biography for the Young, are among her notable publications. She was associated with the Research Bureau since its formation and was its chairperson at the time of her death. She was also an accomplished classical musician.

