'Democracy Defeated By Hotel Diplomacy', Says Abhishek Singhvi After Kamal Nath Resigns

Minutes after Kamal Nath announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted it was the 'defeat of democracy'. The long-drawn political drama in Madhya Pradesh which escalated after Scindia resigning along with 22 MLAs, took a massive turn today after CM Kamal Nath tendered his resignation today.

Taking to Twitter, Singhvi took an apparent jibe at the BJP party, mentioning the 'Hotel diplomacy'. At the time of announcing his resignation, Kamal Nath had also levelled charges against BJP saying that MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru.

Today democracy defeated by hotel diplomacy . #MadhyaPradesh #KamalnathResign — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 20, 2020

SC orders floor test

In a massive decision, the Supreme Court has on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh Assembly to take place on March 20. The floor test will be by show of hands and it shall be videographed, ordered the SC. In its order, the apex court fixed the time as 5 PM and added that if the 16 rebel MLA’s want to be a part of the test, then the Karnataka DGP and MP DGP shall ensure their security.

Kamal Nath's resignation

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of the State ahead of the floor test in the State Assembly. During his speech, Kamal Nath slammed the BJP for keeping Congress MLAs as hostages. On the eve of Kamal Nath's resignation, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati had accepted the resignations of 16 remaining Congress MLAs, taking the half-way mark in the assembly to 103. The BJP has paraded 106 MLAs before the Governor and alleged that the Congress has only 92. Following the high octane political drama in the State, Kamal Nath will go to the Governor's residence and formally tender his resignation.

Speaking to the media he said, "In 15 months, it was my endeavour to give a new direction to the state, change the picture of the state. What was my fault? What was my fault in these 15 months? The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them. (BJP sochti hai ki mere pradesh ko hara kar ke khud jeet jaaegi )(BJP thinks that they can defeat MP and win themselves). They can never do that."

