Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams PM Modi Over CAA & NRC, Says 'Victims Have No Religion

Amid the unrest caused in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress MP from Behrampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chowdhury said, PM Modi is trying to turn India into Pakistan. He also appealed to PM Modi that instead of looking at the religion of the persecuted victims the government must treat all the persecuted people as equal.

'Victims have no religion'

Speaking to the media, Chowdhury said, "If PM Modi has decided that we will become Pakistan then what can we do about it. The entire world is against Pakistan. I want PM Modi to think over it, he must keep India as it is and not turn it into Pakistan. You(PM Modi) are saying the persecuted minorities in Pakistan must be helped even we say the same thing. But persecuted and victims have no religion. The victim is someone who is suffering, we only request that one must not look at victims according to their religion."

"If you say that you will help the persecuted but if the persecuted is Muslim and you refuse to help them then this is against your own ideology. One side you say we won't harm the Muslim but will help the non-Muslims and on the other hand, you are giving Adnan same citizenship and Padma Shri award. Your party also claims that the govt has earlier given 700 people citizenship of India. We are just trying to tell PM Modi do not look at the victims on the basis of religion," he added.

