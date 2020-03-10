'Scindia's Exit A Huge Loss; Don't Think MP Govt Will Survive': Congress' Adhir Ranjan

Reacting to Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the party, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday termed it as a great loss for the party. Slamming the BJP Chowdhury said that Scindia was lured by the ministership given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Chaudhary said, "Scindia Ji held many senior posts in Congress party and was well respected, maybe he got lured by the offer of ministership given by Modi Ji. We know his family has been associated with BJP for decades, but yet it is a big loss. So yes it will indeed be a loss to our party and I don't think our government in Madhya Pradesh will survive. This is the present-day politics of BJP, always tries to topple and destabilize opposition governments."

Further speaking about Scindia's expulsion from the party he said, "If you do anti-party things, we have to expel you. If you want to empower BJP and make us weak, the party has to expel."

After Jyotiraditya Scindia made his resignation public, KC Venugopal notified that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi approved the 'expulsion' of now-former Congress leader. On Tuesday noon, KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi approved Scindia's resignation with immediate effect for "anti-party activities".

The bitter "expulsion" of Scindia by the Congress party comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

