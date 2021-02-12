After Defence Ministry Statement, Rahul Gandhi Poses 3 Questions On India's LAC Retreat

Lashing out at the Centre, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posed three questions to the Centre on Friday regarding the India-China disengagement at LAC. On the lines of Congress' statement on disengagement, Gandhi questioned the retreat of Indian troops from Kailash ranges, Finger 4 and China's position in Depsang plains and Gogra Hot springs. Gandhi has often alleged that 'China has occupied India's territory at LAC', which has been refuted by Centre.

Rahul poses 3 questions to Centre on LAC

GOI must explain-



1. Why our forces are withdrawing from dominant positions in Kailash Ranges?



2. Why we are ceding our territory & withdrawing from forward base at Finger 4 to Finger 3?



3. Why has China not withdrawn from our territory in Depsang Plains & Gogra Hot Springs? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, he held a press conference where he alleged that PM Modi had failed in his responsibility to protect the country's sovereignty. Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, the Wayanad MP claimed that the PM was a 'coward' who couldn't stand up to the Chinese and that he was betraying the sacrifice of the Army. The Defence Ministry, later, released a statement outlining the agreements between both India and China, refuting 'wrongly understood information' - asserting India's territory was till Finger 8 as per LAC and pending issues including the Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang will be taken up within 48 hours of the Pangong Tso disengagement.

Rajnath Singh in LS: 'Not one inch lost'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Lok Sabha about the agreements between both nations. Asserting that India has not allowed 'anyone to take an inch of land', he said that India will remain at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and China at the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, with similar action agreed to in the South Bank area. He said that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

After formally agreeing to disengagement by India and the Chinese army at South Pangong Tso area, the Indian Army released a video of the disengagement process ongoing at LAC on Thursday. Visuals from the region show a formal meeting between the military commanders of both sides, agreeing to disengagement - shaking hands. Moreover, the Chinese Army's three heavy tanks are seen retreating from the area, while one Indian Army tank is also seen retreating from the area. India and China have held nine rounds of military-level talks before a breakthrough was found regarding de-escalation and disengagement at the LAC. 20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place in June 2020 while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley.

