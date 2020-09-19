After Fan's Request On Twitter, TMC MP Dev Helps Class 7 Student Get His Eye Operated

The Coronavirus pandemic saw a massive amount of 'Save Our Soul' or SOS messages been addressed and tackled through the use of social media. From helping people with no food or non-availability of oxygen, a tweet or Facebook post has helped numerous people. In another such incident on Friday, Trinamool Congress MP and actor Dev came forward to help a class seven student to get his eye operated.

It all started with a tweet by a woman named Adhunika, who claimed to be Dev's fan, tagging the two time MP from Ghatal to help Sabir to get his eyes operated.

Adhunika tweeted, "Pls help this boy and retweet for this boy, Sabir needs help. For this lockdown his family is helpless and penniless to do his eye operation, if his operation couldn't be completed then he might be blind in this child age. @idevadhikari He needs your help."

Will ask my team to cordinate 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Will surely try my level best https://t.co/tZ2xbq2XAz — Dev (@idevadhikari) September 14, 2020

The tweet was viral enough to reach the popular actor who has been in news for bringing back multiple people who were stuck abroad during the lockdown. The MP's team came in contact with the family from Chandrakona in West Midnapore who were in a helpless situation as they could not arrange money for the boy's eye-operation. The task to arrange money had become more difficult due to the lockdown.

A representative of Dev reached their house the next morning with assurances of extending all support for the boy's eye operation. His parents have been informed that the boy will be brought to Kolkata in the next week for all necessary treatment.

The actor, who ventured into politics at the prime of his stardom, got first elected as a Member of Parliament from Ghatal in Medinipore in the 2014 general elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket, and then got re-elected in 2019 from the same seat with a larger margin.

