After GHMC, BJP Eyes On 2022 BMC Elections; Chief JP Nadda To Visit Mumbai From Dec 18

After delivering a stellar performance in the recently-held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Mumbai on December 18 for three days. The aim of the visit is to chalk out a strategy for BJP for the 2022 BMC elections and other Gram Panchayat polls. Nadda will also meet all state BJP leader to plan out a strategy to combat the MVA alliance parties in the upcoming elections. The BJP leader is currently on a 120-day nationwide tour in a bid to expand and strengthen the saffron party across all stated ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Nadda to visit Uttar Pradesh

The BJP national president is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh for two-days in late December and the UP unit of the party is currently preparing for the visit. The saffron party will appoint the state presidents of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha during the national president's visit. Nadda had earlier visited Bengal where his convoy was attacked. According to the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, JP Nadda will give priority to the constituencies where BJP lost during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in order to further strengthen the party.

"He will also take stock of the Assembly election preparations in the states. He will hold discussions with MLAs and party officials. The aim is to strengthen the party in every corner of the country and establish direct contact with ground-level workers," said Arun Singh.

During his 12-day tour, JP Nadda will spend two days in small states and three in bigger states. The states have been categorised in A, B, C and D category for this tour. Category A includes states where BJP is in power or is a principal coalition partner, category B includes the states where BJP is not in power, category C includes small states and category D includes election-bound states.

Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries.

Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, Nadda addressed the public meeting and alleged that the state had slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". According to him, this showed the plight of common party workers in the state and asserted that the days of the Banerjee-led government are numbered.

