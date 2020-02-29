After Scindia, Cong Netas Target Kamal Nath Govt's Officer Over Inaction On Illegal Mining

Amid the ongoing verbal spat between Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, a video has emerged on Saturday, which shows Congress leaders argue with a Mining officer accusing her of not acting against illegal mining. Retaliating to the leaders, the officer is seen defending her record, stating that no one has cracked down on illegal mining in the past six months as her. State Mining Minister Pradeep Jaiswal was also present at the spot.

Congress leaders argue with MP mining officer

Madhya Pradesh: A verbal spat ensued between Shahdol Mining Officer Farhat Jahan and local Congress leaders after they accused the officer of not acting against illegal mining. State Mining Minister Pradeep Jaiswal was also present at the spot. (28.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/zTTdsSaccH — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Kamal Nath vs Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Reacting to Scindia's statement, Kamal Nath had on Saturday retorted: "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to). However, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that Scindia is not against anybody and that the Party is 'together' under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Congress leader demands Gandhi apology

This has not been the first time that a Congress neta has gone against its own government. Revealing the ground reality about Rahul Gandhi's farm loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA from Chachoda Laxman Singh has said that while the announcement for farm loan waiver was done in 10 days, it has not been implemented as of September 2019. Laxman Singh, brother of Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh has said that Rahul Gandhi should personally apologise for his mistake adding that people have lost trust in the party.

Kamal Nath- Scindia feud

While several Congress netas have spoken against Nath, Scindia has locked horns with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on many issues. Following the state polls in 2018, which the Congress won, Scindia, as per sources, was miffed about not being elected CM. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s cadre was split to choose between Scindia and Kamal Nath to head the MP Congress. The tussle reached its last straw when Scindia had given a ten-day ultimatum to the party to make him the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.