If I Am Not Angry With Shivraj, Why Would I Be With Scindia? Kamal Nath Clears The Air

Amid the on-going tussle between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath on Tuesday insisted that there was no rift between him and party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Jyotiraditya Scindia had engaged in a war of words after the latter said he would hit the streets if all promises in the Congress party's manifesto for the state were not fulfilled.

Speaking to the media, he said: "I don't get angry with anyone. If I am not angry with Shivraj (BJP leader and former CM) then why would I be angry with Scindia? There are no differences between us."

Speaking on the sidelines of Alternate Project Financing Workshop, he reiterated that NPR is not going to be implemented in the state as of now. "We are not going to implement NPR in the state. We are still pondering over this issue," he said.

Lastly speaking about the Alternate Project Financing Workshop, he said: "We have invited people engaged in the financial sector from all over the country and we have taken their suggestions for improving our state financially.

Congress vs Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers were not fulfilled. He added that he would also hit the streets with the teachers if their demands were not met. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years – the state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had dared Scindia to follow his threat of taking to streets over "unfulfilled" promises laid out in party manifesto by saying "let him do". Reacting to Scindia's statement, Kamal Nath had on Saturday retorted: "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to). However, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that Scindia is not against anybody and that the party is 'together' under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The two Congress leaders are at loggerheads on many issues. Following the state polls in 2018, which the Congress won, Scindia, as per sources, was miffed about not being elected CM. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s cadre was split to choose between Scindia and Kamal Nath to head the MP Congress. The tussle reached its last straw when Scindia had given a ten-day ultimatum to the party to make him the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

