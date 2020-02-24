Opposition Does Not Need To Fight For Me, I Will Fight For Myself: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Breaking silence on the 'will hit the streets' remark, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that he will fight his own battle with the State government. Scindia said that the opposition does not need to be worried about his fight as he is capable in fighting by himself. Scindia also mentioned that his fight is not personal but for public service.

Speaking to the media, Scindia said, "The opposition does not need to fight for me, I will be able to fight for myself. I am fighting not for myself but for the people of the state. The path I have taken is the path of public service, in public service we have to raise the issue of people. It has been just one year, we will fulfill all our manifesto in five years. If unable to fulfill, then we will sit on the streets."

Earlier on February 18, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath insisted that there was no rift between him and party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Jyotiraditya Scindia had engaged in a war of words after the latter said he would hit the streets if all promises in the Congress party's manifesto for the state were not fulfilled.

Speaking to the media, Kamal Nath said: "I don't get angry with anyone. If I am not angry with Shivraj (BJP leader and former CM) then why would I be angry with Scindia? There are no differences between us."

Congress vs Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. He added that he would also hit the streets with the teachers if their demands were not met. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years – the state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit organisation 'Save The Children'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had dared Scindia to follow his threat of taking to streets over "unfulfilled" promises laid out in party manifesto by saying "let him do". Reacting to Scindia's statement, Kamal Nath had on Saturday retorted: "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to). However, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that Scindia is not against anybody and that the Party is 'together' under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The two Congress leaders are at loggerheads on many issues. Following the state polls in 2018, which the Congress won, Scindia, as per sources, was miffed about not being elected CM. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Party’s cadre was split to choose between Scindia and Kamal Nath to head the MP Congress. The tussle reached its last straw when Scindia had given a ten-day ultimatum to the party to make him the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

