Will Aaditya Thackeray Be Minister? Will Ajit Pawar Be Deputy CM? Sanjay Raut Speaks

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking to the media on Thursday morning said that giving someone a ministerial post is decided by the Chief Minister, so Uddhav Thackeray, as the CM of Maharashtra will decide who should be included in the cabinet. On being asked if Aaditya Thackeray will be given a ministerial post, Sanjay Raut said, "To include someone in the cabinet or not is the decision of Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray ji is now not only his father but the Chief Minister, he will take the decision."

READ: 'Speaker From Congress, Deputy CM From NCP,' Says Sanjay Raut As Uddhav Set To Take Charge

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on being asked if Aaditya Thackeray will be given a ministerial post: To include someone in the cabinet or not is the decision of Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray ji is now not only his father but the Chief Minister, he will take the decision. #Maharashtra https://t.co/NCQG49atT6 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

READ: 'All The Best, Aaditya Thackeray': Arvind Sawant's Bouquet & Bear-hug Triggers Speculation

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP and former Union Minister Arvind Sawant had triggered speculation with a post wishing Aaditya Thackeray well for his future endeavours:

The Maha-Vikas-Aghadi government

Talking about appointment matters on Thursday, Sanjay Raut said, "The post of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is going to be with Congress and the post of the Deputy Speaker will go to the NCP. Upon being asked if Ajit Pawar will be made the Deputy CM, Raut replied, "I don't know, it is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is the senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP), what post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him".

READ: Raj Thackeray Likely To Attend Uddhav's Oath Ceremony As He Becomes '1st Thackeray CM'

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the State on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took to the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the State took the oath on Wednesday morning, paving way for Uddhav Thackeray to emerge as the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

READ: Raj Thackeray Likely To Attend Uddhav's Oath Ceremony As He Becomes '1st Thackeray CM'