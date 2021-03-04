Ahead Of Bengal Polls, BJP's Dili Ghosh Predicts Massive Election Sweep; 'Over 200 Seats'

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, the BJP has once again expressed confidence that it will defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday asserted that the saffron party will bag more than 200 seats in the election. Ghosh stated that BJP's preparations for these crucial elections started five years ago.

'19 mein half, 21 mein saaf': Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh further referred to 2019 Lok Sabha elections which resulted in BJP making major inroads in West Bengal and eventually emerging as the main opposition for TMC. Further remarking on the saffron party's phase-wise strategy, Ghosh indicated that his party will sweep the 2021 assembly polls.

We won't get less than 200 (seats), it'll definitely be more than 200. We didn't begin preparations today, we'd started 5 yrs back. We've proceeded phase-wise, we all saw results in Lok Sabha elections. We're going ahead with mantra of '19 mein half, 21 mein saaf': WB BJP chief pic.twitter.com/J8K11mDWQ8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too predicted that the BJP will get a majority in the upcoming elections. Gadkari asserted that no one can stop a BJP leader from taking oath as the Chief Minister on May 4. Moreover, he also assured that BJP will change the image of the state. Nitin Gadkari also claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will get such a shock that she will jump 2 feet in the air post the election results.

"Wake up in the morning on the day of polls. Remember your God. Go to polling centres and press the button of Lotus. Aisa current lagega ki Mamata ji apni kursi se 2 foot upar uth jaaegi," he stated.

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

