Mamata Banerjee's TMC Loses Four More Leaders Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Join BJP

In yet another jolt to Mamata Banerjee-government, four more TMC leaders joined the BJP on Wednesday in Kolkata. Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana and three councillors from Asansol left the party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021. This comes after a 2-time TMC MLA and former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari took the BJP's membership in presence of Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh during a public meeting in Hooghly. Amidst the ongoing tussle among the saffron party and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in Bengal, many TMC leaders have break-ties and opted to join the Bhartiya Janata Party.

TMC witnesses mass exodus ahead of polls

In the last couple of months, top leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Rabi-Ul-Islam, Silbhadra Datta, Kabir-Ul-Islam, Col Diptangshu Choudhury, Dinesh Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya, Silbhadra Datta, Aparesh Santra, Banashri Maity and others took an exit from Mamata Banerjee's party. TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was one of the first to incite a rebel within the party, had earlier proclaimed that 'no one will be left in TMC' by end of February.

West Bengal: Three TMC Councillors from Asansol and Bidhannagar Mayor-in-council Debasish Jana, joined BJP today in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/Q5BKHMs4DY — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

The BJP gearing for a tough battle in Bengal

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2. Meanwhile, the saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in the poll-bound state - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. In several rallies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the saffron party will make the government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the state. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. However, Amit Shah's counterpart in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

